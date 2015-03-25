Viviani Surprised With His Form

Elia Viviani was surprised with his form as he held on to win the Dubai Tour.





The Dubai Tour winner Elia Viviani said in the press conference: “When I signed with Quick-Step, I made a big step up. Winning sprints is my job but with this team it's much easier. We've had a good start. Now we have to confirm in the biggest races, mainly in the classics and the Grand Tours. I'm surprised with my shape at this time of the year because I've not done any more training than usual in the off season. The main reason for these early season successes is the team and the planning process. I came straight from Australia to Dubai. I've been looked after very well before the race started here. Now I know why Dubai is such a famous tourist destination. The way I won Stage 2 against the world's best sprinters will remain in my memory. I'm also happy with how I defended the lead yesterday. In today's final sprint, the experience of track racing helped me tremendously.”



H.E. Saeed Hareb, Dubai Sports Council General Secretary, said: “I thank everyone who helped us over these five days of excellent racing. We're already looking forward to the sixth edition. Spectators wise, it's been a success today. We're confident there'll be more next year. Our winner Elia Viviani is a great champion. It's a big success for Dubai's touristic and economic aspects, and from the feedback from the teams. We all work together as a family and team.”



Enrico Filì, RCS Sports and Events DMCC CEO, said: “We're delighted with this fifth edition of the Dubai Tour. On the sport side, we've had great riders competing for the win, and with 192 countries broadcasting the event, we've set a record. The Dubai Tour has grown very much. We're happy to bring the Dubai Tour to the community.”



The second placed rider on General Classification, Magnus Cort Neilsen and winner of the White Jersey for Best Young Rider said: “I was hoping for a better stage result today but I'm happy to finish second in the Dubai Tour and winning the Best Young Rider competition. The crash in the last curve slowed me down a little bit but didn't affect my result. We tried to organize a lead-out with the full team but we didn't succeed. However, I'm more than happy with my week of racing in Dubai.”



Winner of the UAE Flag Jersey for the Intermediate Sprint Classification Quentin Valognes said: “Every day we tried to break away to win the Intermediate Sprints. We're all happy with this jersey, also with our Italian rider Andrea Peron finishing ninth on the stage today. We have a mission to educate and inspire all people affected by the diabetes. When we perform on the bike, we help changing the life of diabetic people like us, so we're delighted today. Because I had points from my breakaway two days ago, I went for it again. I was the lucky guy of the team.”











GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

2 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) at 12''

3 - Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) at 14"



STAGE RESULT

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) 132km in 3h05’28”, average speed 42.703km/h

2 - Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) s.t.

JERSEYS

The Blue Jersey, sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai (General individual classification by time) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by the (General individual classification by time) - The Red Jersey, sponsored by Emirates (General individual classification by points) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by (General individual classification by points) - The White Jersey, sponsored by RTA - Roads and Transport Authority (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team)

sponsored by (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - The UAE Flag Jersey, sponsored by DHA - Dubai Health Authority (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk)









Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) awarded with Tag Heuer prize









