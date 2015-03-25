Viviani - All The Team Deserve This Win

Elia Viviani said that his Team Sky team mates deserved the win on the second stage of the Tour Of Britain.





Viviani, was awarded the win after Edvald Boasson-Hagen was stripped of the victory, said: "I was feeling really good yesterday, but I was disappointed as the guys did a perfect job yesterday on a very technical finish and I finished only third.



"I really wanted to win today and we did a really good leadout with Kwiato, Kiry, G and Tao - who worked all day. Owain put me on Boasson Hagen's wheel in the final which was perfect and what we talked about this morning in our meeting, to be in second or third place going into the sprint.



"All the team deserve this win and I hope to win again in the next few days too."





Boasson-Hagen said: I know that I closed in Viviani but it wasn't on purpose.





"I was just sprinting for the line with my head down and when I looked up, I was too close on the left side with Viviani on my inside. It's really a pity after all the hard work the guys did today. However, we will keep fighting and try to go for it again tomorrow”.





Viviani now leads the OVO Energy Tour of Britain by four seconds from Stage One winner Caleb Ewan, with Boasson Hagen a further three seconds in arrears before Karol Domagalski and Silvan Dillier each an additional second back.





Stage Three of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place in North Lincolnshire with the race returning to the area for the first time since 2009, with the race going from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe. Racing begins at 11:00, with live coverage on ITV4 from 10.45am.



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.