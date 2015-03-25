Vivani Takes Abu Dhabi Tour Stage Win

The Italian rider Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won Stage 2 of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, from Yas Island to Yas Beach (148km), in a bunch sprint and took the lead in the General Classification. On the podium he was rewarded with the race leader's Red Jersey, sponsored by Al Maryah Island, and also the points leader's Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post.



STAGE RESULT

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) 148km in 3h15’30”, average speed 45.421km/h

2 - Danny Van Poppel (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) s.t.

3 - Pascal Ackermann (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.



JERSEYS

The Red Jersey, sponsored by the Al Maryah Island (General individual classification by time) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

The Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post (General individual classification by points) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

The White Jersey, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Channel (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Danny Van Poppel (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

The Black Jersey, sponsored by Etihad Airways (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom - Rusvelo)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

2 - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 - Danny Van Poppel (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) at 4"





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the winner Elia Viviani said: “I need to break the ice on the first day of a stage race. Usually, I don't win the first sprint. It's been the case again but I was very confident today. Also in the echelons, I felt strong and I was willing to pull. We had Julian Alaphilippe and Enric Mas in the front group. It was good for our GC but we also wanted to win the stage, so I asked the guys to wait for me and close the gap. When we regrouped with 20km to go, I said we put all our efforts into the last corner. The young Alvaro Hodeg is unbelievable in his preparation for my sprint. Michael Morkov is always in the right place and I trust Fabio Sabatini 100% for the lead out. With such a team, it was easy for me to finish it off.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

