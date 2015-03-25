Villalovos The New Vuelta A San Juan Leader

Roman Villalovos of the CAS team has won the second stage and taken over the lead of the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan.

Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step was the leader for a 149.9km stage which started and finished in Peri Lago Punta Negra with an uphill finish for the riders to deal with.

164 riders started the stage and after fourteen kilometres, Gerardo Tivini, Roderich Aconegui, Ignacio Prado and Carlos Alzate, had got clear.

They had a lead of 1.12 with Aconegui taking the first climb after 38kms and Tivini taking the first sprint of the day as their lead extended to 4.20.

Tivini was first over the second climb, taking the three points on offer with Prado first over the third climb.

With forty kilometres left, the gap was at 2.59 and after Alzate took the second sprint, Prado was taking the points on the fourth climb before he and Alzate were dropped back to the peloton.

An new break of Jelle Wallays, Winner Ancona, Rodriquez, De Oliveria and Arriacada took over on the front with 21kms to go.

That break was caught and Mattia Bias from the Italian national team tried to get away with nine kilometres remaining.

He was pulled back and the attacks kept coming as the race went over a Dam.

Three riders edged clear and Roman Villalovos took the win and the overall lead in 3.25.06 ahead of Richardo Escuela and Tiesj Benoot of Lotto Soudal with Gaviria finishing a few seconds later and dropping to fourth on GC.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

