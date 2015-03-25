Very Strong Line Up For British National Championships

British Cycling said in a press release that the men’s and women’s time trials take place on Thursday 22 June, ahead of the road races on Sunday 25 June.

In the men’s road race, Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) will defend the 2016 title he won in Stockton-on-Tees, whilst former champions and Manxmen Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) will be keen for glory on home turf.

Kennaugh will feature as one of a six-strong Team Sky squad, being joined by Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won the under-23 men’s title in 2016.