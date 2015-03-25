 

Very Strong Line Up For British National Championships

31 May 2017 02:28

British Cycling has today announced that a world-class field - including Mark Cavendish, Lizzie Deignan (nee Armitstead), Alex Dowsett, Peter Kennaugh and Hannah Barnes - will contest the HSBC UK | National Road Championships on the Isle of Man in June.

British Cycling said in a press release that the men’s and women’s time trials take place on Thursday 22 June, ahead of the road races on Sunday 25 June.

In the men’s road race, Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) will defend the 2016 title he won in Stockton-on-Tees, whilst former champions and Manxmen Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) will be keen for glory on home turf.

Kennaugh will feature as one of a six-strong Team Sky squad, being joined by Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won the under-23 men’s title in 2016.

Former under-23 champion Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data) and 2016 bronze medallist Andrew Fenn will also be in contention alongside UAE Team Emirates’ Ben Swift.

In the women’s road race, 2015 world road champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) will be favourite to win her fourth national road title. Her challengers will include defending champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon – SRM) and her sister Alice Barnes (Drops)  -  who is the current under-23 champion and was the silver medallist in 2016 -  as well as Olympic track gold medallist Dani King (Cylance Pro Cycling) and local favourite Anna Christian (Drops).

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) will attempt a record sixth British time trial title on Thursday 22 June. He’ll face competition from 2016’s silver and bronze medallists James Gullen (JLT Condor) and Ryan Perry (Team Raleigh GAC), as well as former under-23 champion Sam Harrison (Team Wiggins) and the Team Sky duo of Owain Doull and Ian Stannard.

In the women’s time trial, Hayley Simmonds (Team WNT) will go for her third consecutive title but she will need to overcome former junior time trial world champion and Olympic team pursuit champion Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling), Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald (Team WNT) and 2016 road race champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRM) if she is to retain her title.

Team Wiggins’ Scott Davies will attempt to make it four successive national titles in the under 23 men’s competition. Riders also likely to be in contention include Matthew Gibson (JLT Condor), Charlie Tanfield (Brother NRG DriverPlan) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky).

Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling, added:

“It’s fantastic to be able to announce a field of this quality for the 2017 HSBC UK | National Road Championships. The calibre of the riders who will be taking to the start line speaks volumes for both the health of road racing in Great Britain and the draw of a championships taking place in such an iconic venue which is synonymous with our sport.

“We are sure that cycling fans will share in our excitement and turn out in huge numbers to help make this a truly memorable championships.”


The course for the men's road race at the 2017 HSBC UK | National Road Championships

Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for the Isle of Man Department of Economic Development, commented:

"It’s fantastic to see our home-grown cycling heroes returning to the Island’s shores this year and I’m delighted that cycling fans will be able to see international athletes take to our famous TT course. Riders and fans alike are sure of a warm Manx welcome this June."

image: https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/320//zuvvi/media/bc_images/bc_road/2017/Womens_road_race_course_map_-_2017_HSBC_UK_National_Road_Championships.1493903233.png

The course for the women's road race at the 2017 HSBC UK | National Road Championships






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

