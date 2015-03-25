Vanmarcke: The Plan Was Perfect

Cannondale Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke said his team's plan was perfect as his team mate Tom Slagter won stage two of the Tour Of Austria and Vanmarcke retained the leader's yellow jersey.

“Our sports director once again crafted a smart plan that we executed perfectly and which delivered us the win,” said Vanmarcke. “Lots of kudos to him.

“Ryan Mullen and Will Clarke led the peloton from that point and they worked tirelessly the entire day. “In the final, when we entered the climbing section, they had brought the breakaway back to the bunch.

“Alex [Howes] bridged the gap to Scully on a steep climb.

“Tom kept the pace high and eventually Alex was on his own. He got 25 seconds, but because of the headwind and the attacks from the peloton, he was caught.

“It was a perfect day with the team,” said Vanmarcke. “We took complete control of the race.

“The stage tomorrow is flattish, with some hills in the final.

“It will probably not be hard enough to prevent a bunch sprint. Which means I stand a good chance to keep the leader’s jersey for another day. After that, we enter the mountains where it will be near impossible to retain it.”





Tom Slagter who won the race said: “The plan was to let a small breakaway go, preferably a group of continental riders, to create a situation we could easily control and take initiative in the final. “We executed the plan perfectly as a team.

“The last kilometers were tough. The climbs were very steep, and there was wind all day. “I could escape with three other riders and I felt it was going to be us who would contest the stage win. I hatched a plan for the last kilometer, started my sprint in second position and won.

“I am so happy and proud of the result,” he added. “It wouldn’t have been possible without a dedicated effort from the whole team.

“So far, the race has been treating us well. It’s a tough race with long stages, so we still got some hard days ahead of us,” Slagter said. “But we’ll fight for it everyday. The long stages are beneficial to us, I think. Everyone has been doing his work great so far, which is motivating for us all. We’ll see if we can take another stage win this week.”











