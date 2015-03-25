 

Vanmarcke Takes Hammer Series Sprint

03 June 2017 04:05
Cannondale Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke won the sprint race on the second day of the Hammer Series.

Movistar led the standings going in to the sprint which was held in Sitaard Geelan on a pan flat course and was over eight laps of 12.4kms.

The race saw Jasper Stuvyen on the attack but it was Canondale Drapac’s Sep Vanmarcke who took the points at the end of the first lap.

Trek Segafredo took the twenty points at the end of the second laps through Matthias Braendle, who won the time trial in the recent Tour Of Belgium.

Sinckeldam was first home on the third sprint before crashing along with Caleb Ewan of Orica Scott, who was forced to abandon.

Stuvyen was next to take the points at the end of lap four as Team Sky put a number of riders into the top ten as Trek Segafedo extended their lead to fifteen points.

Britain’s Alex Dowsett of Movistar managed to get to the front three as did Team Sky who got Elia Viviani up to take the fifth sprint.

Roger Kluge led a twenty strong group through on lap six with Canola of Nippo Vini-Fantini taking the sprint ahead of Vanmarcke on the penultimate lap.

Going into the final kilometre and Marco Canola and Vanmarcke were still clear and it was Cannondale Drapac’s Sep Vanmarcke took the win and the big points.

Movistar continue to lead overall going into the final day.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

 

 

Source: DSG

