Vanmarcke - Second Or Third Is Alright

EF Education's Sep Vanmarke said that second or third place was ok after he finished third in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

“Second or third, it’s all right,” said Vanmarcke. “It doesn’t matter from those two places if you don’t win but you’re still on the podium.”





“It was physical more than tactical to be up there on the front initially,” said Vanmarcke. “The first 10 guys, you had to be strong to do an attack, you had to be strong to wait for the sprint. If you’re there with the top 10, you’re strong and from there it’s gambling.





“On the Muur, I knew I had to go full gas to split the peloton,” said Vanmarcke. “I was alone but it was too difficult to stay in front with the headwind. Even with Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) joining me, it was too hard with two guys.





“I decided in the last few kilometers to give it a shot and not wait for the sprint,” explained Vanmarcke. “There were too many from Astana, and the cooperation wasn’t great. I hoped if I went, they would wait for a second and then I could be gone but Stybar immediately came to my wheel.





“After that Valgren attacked immediately, and for him, they stopped,” said Vanmarkce. “He was gone. I knew that was it. I couldn’t go again because I had just gone. I waited for a second and when I was recovered, I went again. They were waiting a little bit, and I opened up a gap, but I was dying. I wasn’t recovered enough from the earlier attacks.”





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.