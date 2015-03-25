Van Vleuten Wins La Course By Le Tour Opener

Orica Scott's Annemiek Van Vleuten has won the opening stage of La Course By Le Tour race.





The opening race was from Briancon to Izoard on a 67.5km course and saw a fast start.





Five riders tried to go clear but the peloton only allowed Villumsen (VCW) to get away with twenty seven kilometres to go.





Villumsen stayed clear until there was eight kilometres remaining and then a group of nine riders went off the front.





Orica Scott's Annemiek Van Vleuten attacked with five kilometres left followed by British rider Lizzie Deignan of Boels Dolman and the pair stayed away with Orica Scott's Annemiek Van Vleuten taking the win in 2.07.18, some forty-three seconds ahead of Deignan, the British Champion with Elisa Longo Borghini in third place, 1,23 down.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.