 

Van Poppel Takes Tour De Poland Stage 5 Win

02 August 2017 03:45

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky has won the fifth stage of the 74th Tour De Poland.

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe was the race leader by ten seconds for this 130km stage from Olimp Nagawczyna to Rzeszow.

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Moreno Moser (Astana) formed the break which never got more than three minutes clear.

They were 1.01 ahead going into the final fifteen kilometres with Van Garderen taking the second sprint before the rest of the break were caught.

Van Garderen was caught with just over a kilometre to go and there was a crash in the peloton but Team Sky’s Danny Van Poppel avoided it and took the victory in 2.59.44 on a rainy day ahead of Orica Scott’s Luka Megzic and Peter Sagan.

 





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

