Van Poppel Takes Opening Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage Win

Danny Van Poppel of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the opening stage of the 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the east coast of Spain.

The first major race on European soil of the 2018 season and the Brits were out in force with Ian Stannard riding for Team Sky, Adam and Simon Yates for Mitchelton Scott, Scott Thwaites for Dimension Data and Dan McLay for his new EF Education team all starting this 191.4km stage from Oropesa El Mar to Peñiscola.

Mancebo (DCT), Ourselin (DDD), Díaz (ICA) and Salas (EUS), formed the break and it was to stick with the quartet 4.20 ahead after twenty kilometres.

After two hours in the saddle at an average speed of 38kmh, the gap, which had gone out to 4.50 was started to drop.

Salas took the sprint at La Bandereta first with Diaz, the climb at Traiguera after 145kms as the gap fell to less than twenty seconds with less than twenty kilometres to go.

The break was caught with eighteen kilometres left and Team Sky were amongst the teams doing the work on the front.

Into the old town of Peñiscola and the pack was hammering down the road. A couple of riders went down at a pinch point but the rest carried on.

EF Education had a rider go down with less than three kilometres left, Gianni Moscon of Team Sky attacked.

Moscon led under the flam rouge but was caught with a few hundred metres to go and Danny Van Poppel of LottoNL-Jumbo went first and won 4.34.12 ahead of Luka Mezgeg, Jurgen Roelandts Dan McLay.

Van Poppel said: “First race first win. ” “Pretty nice. New race new, team but I am super happy to have won.

“It was really good we had a lead out train but this is a win I didn’t expect. We have Roglic in good shape so we have a good team.”









