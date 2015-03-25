Van Garderen Takes Giro 100 Stage Win

BMC's Tejay Van Garderen took his first ever win in a Grand Tour with victory on stage eighteen of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the 166 riders on a 137km stage from Moena to Ortisel which included five brutal climbs.

Berhane, Rosskopf, Rosa and Boaro.were allowed to get away with Rosa taking the first KOM.

Rosskopf led the riders as the front group were joined by a chasing group with 93kms left to form a seventeen-man group of Diego Rosa (Team Sky), Philip Deignan (Team Sky), Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac), Ruben Plaza Molina (Orica-Scott), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team), Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Movistar Team), Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky), Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida), Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom - Rusvelo).which was 1.55 ahead of the race leader.

Their lead did go over two minutes but was back down to 1.55 with 55kms remaining.

Twenty kilometres later and with two climbs left, the gap was down to thirty seconds.

Tejay Van Garderen took up the running on the front with Mikel Landa as their lead went out to forty seconds with 14.4kms to go.

Onto the final Pontives climb and with the gap at 26 seconds to the front duo, Nairo Quintana attacked and then Van Garderen attacked.

The attacks came including one from Tom Dumoulin who put the cat amongst the pigeons with his move that Zakarin had to mark.

Up the road and Van Garderen and Landa kept going and it was Tejay Van Garderen of BMC who won in 3.54.04, his first ever Grand Tour stage win, ahead of Mikel Landa and Thibaut Pinot.

Tom Dumoulin keeps his lead in the race with Adam Yates into the top ten.



















