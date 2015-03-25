Van Der Poel Take Baloise Belgium Tour Stage Two Win

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Beobank Corendon in 4.43.12 h as won the second stage of the Baloise Belgian Tour.

Stage two was from Knokke Heist to Moorslede and this 199km stage also included the Monteberg and Kemmelberg climbs.

Alexander Geuens, Rob Leemans (both Pauwels Sauzen), Kenneth Vanbilsen and Brian Van Goethem got into the lead and were 4.45 ahead which meant that Geuens was the virtual leader on the road.

After thirty kilometres that lead went out to 5.08 before Vanbilsen took fourteen points on the first Primus Haacht checkpoint.

The gap dropped to 1.17 as they went over the finish line for the second time and on top of the Monteberg climb, they were caught.

A group of thirteen formed before the Kemmelberg climb and they stayed clear with Mathieu Van Der Poel of Beobank Corendon in 4.43.12 taking the win ahead of Philippe Gilbert who takes over the lead of the race.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.