 

Van Der Hoorn Wins Schaal Sels Race

28 August 2017 09:55

Taco Van Der Hoorn has won the Schaal Sels race in Belgium.

A 181km which started and finished in Merksem race with a 1.1 category, featured seventeen sections of cobblestones and some gravel sections and saw a four-rider break including Armund Jansen of LottoNL-Jumbo stay away.

The break was able to stay clear and it was Taco Van Der Hoorn of Roompot who took the win in 4.29.59 ahead of Wout Van Aert, Tim Merlier and Janse.

British rider Jacob Scott of An Post Chain Reaction finished 12th, 1.30 down whilst Mark McNulty of Wanty Group Gobert, Andy Leigh of Tarteletto Isorex and Josh Teasdale of Team Differdange did not finish. 

 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.