Van Der Hoorn Wins Schaal Sels Race

Taco Van Der Hoorn has won the Schaal Sels race in Belgium.

A 181km which started and finished in Merksem race with a 1.1 category, featured seventeen sections of cobblestones and some gravel sections and saw a four-rider break including Armund Jansen of LottoNL-Jumbo stay away.

The break was able to stay clear and it was Taco Van Der Hoorn of Roompot who took the win in 4.29.59 ahead of Wout Van Aert, Tim Merlier and Janse.

British rider Jacob Scott of An Post Chain Reaction finished 12 th , 1.30 down whilst Mark McNulty of Wanty Group Gobert, Andy Leigh of Tarteletto Isorex and Josh Teasdale of Team Differdange did not finish.





