Van Der Breggen Wins Women's Strade Bianche

The Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) has taken a solo victory in the fourth edition of Strade Bianche Women Elite NamedSport; the race, the first in this year's UCI Women's WorldTour, covered 136km from Siena (Fortezza Medicea) to Siena (Piazza del Campo).





Van der Breggen crossed the finish line of the historic square alone, 49” ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon // SRAM Cycling) and 59” ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).





FINAL RESULT

1 - Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) 136km in 4h10’48”, average speed 32.536km/h

2 - Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon // SRAM Cycling) at 49”

3 - Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at 59”





QUOTES

Speaking seconds after the finish, a victorious Anna van der Breggen said: "I have no idea why I decided to attack from so far out but I just felt good at that moment - the steep sections were perfect for making a difference. To win the race today comes from circumstances: it was a quite epic race, maybe the hardest race I've ever done. At the finish I was feeling strange and empty; it means a lot to me to win the Strade Bianche."





