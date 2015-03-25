Van Avermaet Takes Tour Of Oman Stage Win

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet has won the third stage of the Tour Of Oman.

Nathan Haas of Katusha Alpecin after his stage two victory was the leader for a 179.5km stage from German University of Technology to the Wadi Dayqah Dam.

Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wouter Wippert (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Nicholas Schultz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) were the first to form a break and were a minute ahead after five kilometres.

The break went out to three minutes with Chetout taking the first climb and the sprint after 67kms with the lead at 4.50.

The peloton started to work and with fifty kilometres left, the gap was at 2.45.

Chetout took the points on the Quriyat climb and the points on the intermediate sprint after 144kms before sitting up and waiting for the peloton having taken twelve points in the most aggressive rider classification.

With fifteen kilometres to go, the break was caught and Jan Hirt of Astana took the Wadi Dayqah climb as part of a group of fifty riders which battled it out with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) taking the win in 4.36.04, and the leader’s jersey, three seconds ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

STAGE CLASSIFICATION 1. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) 04h36’04’’ 2. Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (UAE Team Emirates) +03’’ 3. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) +03’’ GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) 12h56’44 2. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) +11’’ 3. Nathan Haas (Team Katusha Alpecin) +13’’ CHALLENGES General individual time Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) General points Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) Best young rider Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty – Groupe Gobert) Most agressive rider Loïc Chetout (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

