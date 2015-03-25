Van Avermaet - Not Happy About Finishing Second

Greg Van Avermaet Admitted that he was not too happy about finishing on the third stage of the Tour De Luxembourg.





Van Avermaet was beaten by Anthony Perez in the sprint but takes over the lead of the race and he told the BMC Press Office: "When you lose a race you always have to think about what you did right and what you did wrong. I am not really happy about coming second today.





"The only thing I can say is that maybe I went a little too early and was a bit too confident.





"When [Anthony] Perez came next to me, I didn't have the power to keep him on my line. For sure I am not at 100% yet, and it is normal that sometimes you get beaten.





"It was a really good finish for me, and I was pretty confident that I could do it but you have to admit when someone does a better job than you."

















