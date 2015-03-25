Van Avermaet - Good To Come Back With A Win

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet was delighted to get back to winning ways after taking the win on stage two of the 77th Tour De Luxembourg.





Speaking to his team's press office, Van Avermaet said: "It's always good to come back to racing with a victory. My spring was amazing, and I'm happy that I've started back again with some good results. Winning is always difficult, so every victory I can take, I'm happy with.





"Jempy went with a group, so I was a bit behind, waiting a bit, but then we came back, and Jempy was riding to keep Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) close. Then I decided to go by myself in the sprint and I went from pretty far but I was able to keep it. And, then I saw that Jempy Drucker was also second in the end. It was not really the plan to go for the win with me. The race went, and I still felt fresh. I was waiting a little bit until they caught Jempy's group back and I came in a good position. I started to sprint from far, and nobody came over me. So, that's how it went.

"I felt ok on the climb. It was not super, but I'm good enough to follow. I'm not going to drop everybody, but it was good. In the end, I know I have a good sprint also, so it was a good stage for me. It was pretty hard with the climbs in the end, and only the strong guys survive. I'm one of the fastest of this group."

Race leader Jean Pierre Drucker, who finished behind Van Avermaet told the BMC press office: "It's always nice to have the yellow jersey on home soil in Luxembourg, so I really enjoyed my day. The team did a great job. Floris Gerts and Martin Elmiger controlled the first 130km almost and then at the end it was Loïc Vliegen doing the hard leg work with Nathan Van Hooydonck and Michael Schär. We had a nice day, we defended yellow, and Greg Van Avermaet is now sitting second on the GC, so we are in a good position.

"For me, an uphill finish is always difficult. Maybe I will be in the mix tomorrow but I am not expecting the victory. But, we have Greg and he is in good shape and the most important thing is that the team has yellow on Sunday afternoon."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

