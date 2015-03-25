Valverde Wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Alejandro Valverde has won the 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the east coast of Spain.

The Movistar rider, with a fourteen second lead over Luis Leon Sanchez, led the riders out on the final 135.2km stage from Paterna to Valencia and four then six riders including Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski, Stefan Küng (BMC), Novak (TBM), Taaramae (TDE, Sprengers (SVB) and Tratnik (CCC) were straight into a break.

They had got 1.15 away but were 53 seconds clear after 77kms and 45 seconds ten kilometres later.

The break split with less than forty kilometres to go but Jan Tratnik stayed away on the only categorised climb of the day and took the points.

Stefan Kung then took over the lead and was twenty seconds clear with 23kms remaining.

Kung was brought back with nine kilometres to go and the sprint was on.

Naesen was first into a sharp left hander but crashed and Jurgen Roelandts of BMC took the win in 2.58.26 ahead of Danny Van Poppel.

Alejandro Valverde finished safely and won the race for the third time and said: "It was a good team effort all week. I worked really hard over the winter. I am getting older but I still feel very good."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





















Source: DSG

