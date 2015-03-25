Valverde Wins Volta a Catalunya

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde has won the Volta a Catalunya on a day where British rider Simon Yates took the final stage.

This year’s race, the fourth oldest in the world, had Alejandro Valverde of Movistar in the leader’s jersey for the seventh and final 154.8km stage in Barcelona.

It was Valverde who picked up a point at the first sprint with 84kms remaining with three points for Luis Mas and the peloton still together.

Thomas De Gendt was forced to abandon the race as Valverde took five points on the climb.

Eight riders including Mohoric then got away eighty kilometres into the stage with Darryl Impey amongst those joining them in a group, none of which posed a threat to Valverde’s jersey.

With four of the nine laps to go and Simon Yates joined the break who were being chased by Valverde and Bernal of Team Sky.

The break was neutralised with 22kms to go and Marc Soler got into a group of four which lead by fifteen seconds.

With 6.5kms, there was a crash with Dan Martin, Bernal and Rojas going down.

Bernal got into an ambulance whilst Simon Yates pushed on chased by Soler with a lead of thirty seconds.

Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott kept going and won in 3.28.04 ahead of Soler and Latour which was enough to take third place on the podium behind the overall race winner Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

Yates said about his stage win: “Very difficult, very fast. I was not sure if I could match the fast guys so I went early and it paid off. I wanted to get on the podium but finished fourth and I can be proud of that.”









