Valverde Wins GP Miguel Indurain

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde won his ninth race of the season with victory in the GP Miguel Indurain.





Instead of riding the Tour Of Flanders, Valverde returned to his native Spain for a 189.1km race whuch started and finished in Estrella.





Jack Haig was an early leader in the race but by the time of the final climb of the Alto Du Muru, Movistar had dealt with the break and subsequent attacks and it was Valverde who made a move and went on to win in a time of 4.41.18.





Carlos Verona of Mitchelton Scott was second with Nick Schultz of Caja Rural in third place.





“I’m very happy to be able to win this edition for all that it means, with a tribute to (former team manager) José Miguel Echávarri. It's always a beautiful race but this time I wanted to come and run for him,” Valverde said, confirming the real reason why he preferred to return to Spain and miss the Tour of Flanders.





“It was fast and windy all day, so the team did a spectacular job, controlling the pace at all times. There have been several teams who attacked on the last circuit; Mitchelton and Katusha were the most difficult to control. But we played it well, leaving just me and Carlos Verona up there.





“I’m happy to win again. I can only thank all the doctors who helped me recover from my injury, as well as my family for their great support and all the fans who have encouraged me since July. Next week I will be in Amorebieta before facing the Amstel Gold Race, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, my last races before taking a break.”





Verona said: "I came to this race with a lot of confidence after Catalunya, and from the start I was feeling very well, so I tried to stay as focus as possible during all the race saving the maximum energy.





"It was great to have Jack in the break as the rest of the team could have an easier day. We have been supporting each other until Movistar made it super hard the last part of the race, and we just had Rob and me left in a group of 15 riders.





"In the last climb Valverde came with me and he kept a very hard tempo until the top. I was at my limit but I knew that in Catalunya I was not so far from him so I did everything I knew to follow him. However, on the small climb at seven kilometres to go, he attack me from behind and I could not follow him any more. He is a super explosive he opened a gap, and I was close to him but not enough.





"At the end I was second in the finish line, I am happy with the result but I am more happy with the feelings, so I hope to take adventage of this good shape to do my best in Basque Country, I am looking forward to it."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

