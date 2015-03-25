Valverde Wins Abu Dhabi Tour

The Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) has won the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, winning on the top of Jebel Hafeet after a 199km hard fought Stage 5. On the podium, he was rewarded with the Golden Grit, the new trophy destined to the winner of the overall race, and the final Red Jersey, sponsored by Al Maryah Island.



Second and third in today's stage are Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), while Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) complete the final GC podium.



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

2 - Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 17"

3 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) at 29"



JERSEYS

The Red Jersey, sponsored by the Al Maryah Island (General individual classification by time) - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

sponsored by the (General individual classification by time) - The Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post (General individual classification by points) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by (General individual classification by points) - The White Jersey, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Channel (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team)

sponsored by (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - The Black Jersey, sponsored by Etihad Airways (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom - Rusvelo)

STAGE RESULT

1 - Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) 199km in 4h38’72”, average speed 42.828km/h

2 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) s.t.

3 - Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) at 15"





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the winner Alejandro Valverde said: “Firstly, I want to thank my team for the great job they have done all week. It's been a complicated day today with the wind and a bit of rain. This is a World Tour victory. I'm very happy with it.”