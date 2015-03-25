Valverde Takes Over Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Lead

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde has won the second stage of the 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the east coast of Spain.

Danny Van Poppel of LottoNL-Jumbo was in the yellow jersey for this 153.9km stage from Bétera to Albuixech which started with 174 riders and it was a stage which saw Nauleau (TDE), Bravo (EUS), Van Gompel, Rubio (DCT) and Insausti (EUK) get away early on a day of five climbs and temperatures of thirteen degrees.

After forty kilometres, they were 7.07 clear but down to 5.43 when Bravo, the KOM leader, took the La Nevera climb after 59kms and the Alcudio de Veo climbs seven kilometres later.

Van Gompel of Sport Vlaanderen Baloise, took the next climb before the break started on the El Garbi climb, which was used in the Vuelta a Espana last year with forty kilometres left and a lead of 1.08 which was ended after 120 kilometres of racing.

Team Sky got riders to the front on a climb which had gradients in parts of 22% and the race leader in trouble.

Alejandro Valverde and Jacob Fuglsang shot clear and were joined by Luis Leon Sanchez, Fuglsang’s Astana team mate as they took a twelve second clear which went out to twenty-seven seconds to a chase group with some big names including former race winner Woet Poels, Greg Van Avermaet and Gianni Moscon.

Going into the final ten kilometres and the gap was up to thirty-one seconds but down to twenty eight seconds with five kilometres to go as the chase group swelled to between twenty five and thirty riders.

Under the flam rought and the trio were still away. Fuglsang led them out but it was Alejandro Valverde who took the win in 3.53.55 and the leader’s yellow jersey ahead of Sanchez and Fuglsang with Adam Yates in tenth place.

Valverde, who leads the race by four seconds, said about his win: “I am really happy my first victory after injury thanks to my team and Astana as well.

“We all worked together and it was great.

“It is always better to have some time and we don’t have to take risks in the team time trial tomorrow and will fight for the win on Saturday.”

