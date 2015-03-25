Valgren Wins Amstel Gold

Astana’s Michael Valgren has won the Amstel Gold race.

This one-day race was over a course of 263kms from Maastrict to Valkenburg and attracted a top field who had to take on 35 hills.

Thirty kilometres in and Aaron Gate and Casper Pedersen of Aqua Blue got away with Oscar Riesebeek of Roompot who stayed out as a new break which comprised of Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tsgabu Grmay (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Bono (UAE Team Emirates), Lawson Craddock (EF-Drapac), Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Marco Tizza (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Willem Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) went fifteen and a half minutes clear.

Eighty kilometres in and the gap was at 14.50, 11.30 at the halfway stage and into the final 100 kilometres with a lead of 8.25.

Over the Bemelerberg with a lead of 5.59 and 69kms to go.

The break started to thin down as the gap dropped to 17 seconds going into the final twenty kilometres.

Valverde brought up a group including Peter Sagan which caught those in the break with 12.8kms left.

Riesebeek tried to go clear with 8.8kms but Valverde and co pulled him back so he went again with Van Hecke before Jakob Fuglsang took over.

With 4.7kms left, Astana’s Michael Valgren put in an attack but it was soon closed down.

Valgren and Kreuziger then got clear with Gazperotto and Michael Valgren took the win in a sprint ahead of Kreuziger and Gazparotto, Sagan and Valverde.









Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the 2018 women's Amstel Gold Race.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

