Uran Wins Milan-Torino

Cannondale Drapac’s Rigoberto Uran has won the Milan-Torino race in Italy.

The first of two big end of season races in Italy started with the oldest classic – the Milan-Torino which was 186kms long

Patrick Lauk (Astana), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Guillaume Bonnafond (Cofidis) and Grégory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) got in to a break and Thibaut Pinot of FDJ briefly joined them but he was soon brought back.

The quartet took a lead of 5.30 and it was at five minutes going through the feedzone at Pozzo Saint Evasio with 94.5kms to go on a day where temperatures were around seventeen degrees.

The gap started to fall and was down to 1.20 with 28kms to go 45 seconds with 24.5kms remaining.

On to the first climb of the Superga which has 14% ramps and with the break caught, Anacona, Bilbao, Rosa and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked and got away and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) jumped across to them and then went away on his own with fifteen kilometres left.

With 7.8km left, Alaphilippe gave up and was swallowed up by those still left in the race.

Fabio Aru, in the Italian national jersey got on the front with four kilometres to go.

However, up came Rigoberto Uran who put in a very strong run towards the finish, despite a flat tyre and Adam Yates of Orica Scott chasing him.

Yates had him in view with 200 metres to go but Rigoberto Uran held on to win in 4.24.52 nine seconds ahead of Adam Yates with Fabio Aru in third place.

















