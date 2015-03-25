 

Uran: Win Is Important To Me And The Team

05 October 2017 09:12
Cannondale Drapac's Rigoberto Uran felt that his win in the Milan-Torino race was an important one.

The Colombian said:  “In my career, sometimes I’ve been told that I've attacked too early or too late. Today it was early, not exactly when I planned to do it but I saw a gap and I went – in the hardest part of the final climb. I thought Fabio Aru or someone would come across but nobody did. I had the situation under control at the end but I wasn’t 100% sure of winning until I looked behind me in the final curve. It’s important for me and for the team to get a victory, especially as a confidence booster ahead of Il Lombardia, which is a race I like a lot. I know it very well and I have a lot of fans here in Italy, the first European country I came to for racing in 2006.”

Adam Yates, second: “Finishing on the podium is always a good result. I thought with 600 metres to go it was possible to win but in the end Uran had a little bit more. I had a bit of a bad luck in the Giro dell’Emilia with a small crash, so I couldn’t contest the final; this was my next race, and I got to contest the final. We have a big one on Saturday and I hope the legs will still feel good for Il Lombardia, everyone knows how hard it is. It’s the same course as two years ago, and I was up there two years ago – it’s a much longer race than today and there’s much more climbing. My confidence is a bit increased by what I achieved today. It’s been a long time since I contested a final. In the Vuelta, I wasn’t super – it’s good to be back.”

Fabio Aru, third: “This is for sure a good result. We’re at the end of the season and it’s been a demanding season. I really wanted to do well this week to thank my team-mates for the work they’ve been doing for me all year long. Since Uran was so strong today, I’m happy with my third place. Il Lombardia is for sure a very nice race and I’m focused for delivering another good result on Saturday.”


FINAL RESULT

1 - Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac Professional Cycling Team) - 186km in 4h24'51" average 42.137 km/h
2 - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott) at 10"
3 - Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 20"


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

