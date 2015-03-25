Uran Takes Oro Y Paz Stage Win

EF Education’s Rigoberto Uran took a win on stage five of Oro y Paz race in Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe of Quick Steps Floors is the new leader of this 2.1 category race, whose fifth stage was over 163,7kms from Pereira to Salento.

Eight riders got away with Miguel Rubiano taking the first sprint and Brayan Ramírez the second and third as the break extended to twelve in number.

With fifteen kilometres left, only Rodrigo Contreras (EPM) was left up front, bravely trying to stay away until a Team Sky led peloton caught him before the climb up to Salento started.

Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Henao and Team Sky’s Egan Bernal, battled it out with Uran taking the win in 3.42.33 ahead of Quintana, Bernal and Henao

Hugh Carthy was 24 th with Tao Geoghagen-Hart 55 th .

Nairo Quintana now leads the race from Uran going into the final stage.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

