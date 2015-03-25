Uran Signs New Cannondale Drapac Contract

Cannondale-Drapac is thrilled to announce a contract extension with Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran. The Colombian has committed to a three-year deal with Slipstream Sports.

“I’m very happy with the team,” said Uran. “The environment here suits me. I have a lot of respect for the people that are part of the team – the mechanics, the soigneurs, the staff, my teammates. They know how to have fun off the bike and be serious when it’s time to race. That’s important to me.

“A three-year contract offers security, and the team is willing to allow me to focus my season on the Tour de France,” Uran said. “I was very happy to sign.”

Uran has spent the last two seasons racing in #GreenArgyle. The 30-year-old joined Slipstream Sports from Etixx – Quick-Step. His early tenure with the team was disrupted by illness. He battled bronchitis during the 2016 Giro d’Italia and his 2017 Ardennes campaign was derailed by a particularly nasty cold.

“Cycling is a sport where people have a bad year or two and they get written off quickly,” said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “And let me qualify that Uran’s ‘bad year’ included a seventh place finish at the Giro d’Italia while racing with bronchitis. We knew what he was capable of.”

Missing out on key objectives during his first 18 months with Cannondale-Drapac made his Tour de France success even sweeter. Uran was able to string together a four-week block where his health and his form were optimal. The result culminated in both Uran’s and Slipstream Sports’ most successful Tour de France campaign to date.

“The goal of the team was to win a stage and finish in the top five overall,” said Uran. “We won a stage and came second. It was very good for the team and very good for me.”

Despite all that Uran has accomplished, he has yet to win a professional stage race.

“Always second,” he noted pragmatically.

He aims to change that with Cannondale-Drapac, and he has his sights set on the biggest prize.

“I’ll race many races, and I have many goals,” said Uran. “The biggest, of course, is the Tour de France. I want to win the Tour.”

“We’re fully prepared to support Uran in this pursuit,” said Vaughters. “His ambition is one that we share, and the team is excited to work with him on his biggest goal. Rigo is a great mentor and leader. Good times and bad, he inspires people.”











