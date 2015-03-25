Ulissi Wins GP Montreal

Diego Ulissi of Team UAE has won the GP Montreal.





The second UCI World Tour race in Canada in three days saw a strong field take to the streets of Montreal.





Matteo Aldalcin and Ben Jefperry were the first to get away and had an early lead of 1.45.





After one lap, their lead was at 5.45 but with thirteen laps to go, the gap was down to 2.30 and at 1.46 after a hundred kilometres of racing.





They stayed away for another twenty one kilometres and the attacks came in with Ian Boswell of Team Sky one who was on the front.





After 164kms, all the attacks had been dealt with and Alberto Bettilol led a ten man group until they were caught with two laps to go.





Sixteen riders in Petilli, Mollema, Gallopin, Ulissi, Bauer, Kennaugh, Slagter, Herrada, Frank, Albasini, Bakelants, Teuns, Prostelberger, Geschke, then hit the front and thinned down to Gallopin, Herrada, Bakelants, Mollema, Ulissi and Slagter who had the peloton 25 seconds behind.





That was it and Diego Ulissi took the win ahead of Herrada and Cannondale-Drapac's Tom Jelte Slagter.





