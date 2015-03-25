 

Ulissi Takes Over Tour Of Turkey Lead

13 October 2017 02:54

 UAE’s Diego Ulissi took the win and the leader’s jersey on the fourth stage of the 53rd Presidential Tour Of Turkey.

Stage Four was a 204.1km stage from Marmaris to Selcuk and had Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe in the leader’s jersey after his victories in the opening three stages.

Ninety-nine riders started the stage and it was Davide Ballerini (Androni) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) who were the first to break and they were joined by Ferit Can Samli (Turkish national team), Alberto Cecchin (Wilier) and Ludovic Robeet (WB), along with Caja Rural’s Danilo Celano who took the first KOM after 35.5kms.

Their lead maxed at three minutes and was at 2.30 with ninety kilometres raced.

Ballerini took the intermediate sprint after 113kms before Samli took the Turkish Beauty Sprint after 150kms.

With 44kms to go, only Samli, Ballerini and Robeet were clear of the peloton with a 50 second lead over the peloton.

Five kilometres later and the break was over and the pack continued on their way with race leader Sam Bennett paying close attention to those on the front.

Onto the final climb and five riders were away and it was UAE’s Diego Ulissi who won in 5.38.02 and took over the lead of the race by a margin of twelve seconds over Jesper Hansen



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

