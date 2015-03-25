UEC European Road Championships Start In Denmark

The great moment has arrived:





Tomorrow (Wednesday 2 August) the Danish city of Herning will host the 2017 European Road Championships that will finish on Sunday 6 August with the Men’s Elite race.





751 riders, representing 47 countries, will compete in the five day continental competition battling it out to win the twelve titles on offer: six in the Time-Trial and six for Road in the Juniors, Under 23s and Men’s Elite and Women’s Elite categories.





Due to the technical nature of the circuits, riders at the start will be particularly fast.





In the Men’s events Alexander Kristoff will lead the Norwegian team, one of the most eagerly awaited with Edvald Boasson Hagen.





The Sunday race will be even more exciting and hard fought due to the presence of the French rider, Brian Coquard and the Italian, Elia Viviani, both from very competitive teams, and the Slovenian, Luka Mezgec, as well as the Irish rider Sam Bennett and the young Danish talent, Magnus Cort Nielsen.





In the Women’s events, on the starting line the Dutch will be the team to beat with key riders like the current Olympic Champion and the European Champion, Anna van der Breggen, Ellen van Dijk who won the Time-Trial last year, the multiple champion, Marianne Vos and the sprinter, Kirsten Wild.





The Dutch team’s main opponents will be the Italian, Giorgia Bronzini, the Belgian rider, Jolien D’Hoore and the Dane, current World Champion, Amalie Dideriksen. David Lappartient, President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme: «The European Championships in Herning are without doubt the most important event on the UEC’s calendar and we are certain that they will be a success because we know that fans will experience five days of intense and thrilling sporting action with the best riders on the international scene along with the young riders who are the future of our sport. The high level of participation and the media’s great interest in these Championships, that will be broadcast live all over Europe thanks to the agreement between the UEC and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union), prove that the path followed by the Union Européenne de Cyclisme over the last few years is the right one.





Cycling is a sport that has great potential and is characterised by the interest that it generates. This is why, after the 2016 Elite European Championships, this year we will be offering a new event: the Women Under 23s will be able to compete in a race designed for them instead of racing with the Women Elite as they did last year.





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

