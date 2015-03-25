UCI World Championships Prize Money Confirmed

The prize money for the UCI World Road Championships which start on Saturday in Bergen, Norway, have been confirmed by the UCI.
UCI Team Time Trial, Men and Women
1st: €33,333 - 2nd: €20,833 - 3rd: €16,666 - 4th: €8,333 - 5th: €4,166 -
TOTAL: €83,331.
Total prize money awarded for Team Time Trials: €166,662.
Men Elite and Women Elite Road Races
1st: €7,667 - 2nd: €5,367 - 3rd: €3,067 - TOTAL: €16,101.
Men Under-23 Road Race
1st: €3,833 - 2nd: €2,683 - 3rd: €1,533 - TOTAL: €8,049.
Men Junior and Women Junior Road Races
1st: €1,533 - 2nd: €1,150 - 3rd: €767 - TOTAL: €3,450.
Total prize money for road races: €47,151.
Men Elite and Women Elite Individual Time Trials
1st: €3,833 - 2nd: €2,300 - 3rd: €1,633 - TOTAL: €7,766.
Men Under-23 Individual Time Trial
1st: €3,067 - 2nd: €1,533 - 3rd: €767 - TOTAL: €5,367.
Men Junior and Women Junior Individual Time Trials
1st: €767 - 2nd: €383 - 3rd: €230 - TOTAL: €1,380
Total prize money for individual time trials: €23,659.
The total prize money for the 2017 UCI Road World Championships
is €237,472.
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG