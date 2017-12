UCI Announced 2018 World Tour and Pro Continental Teams

The UCI have today named the World Tour and Pro Continental teams which have licences for the 2018 season.





The UCI have issued the following statement:





In accordance with UCI Regulations, and following a full review of the documentation provided based on all criteria for attribution (ethical, financial, administrative and organisational), the following UCI WorldTeams will be registered for 2018 season (team/UCI code/nationality): Following decisions of the UCI (art. 2.15.070):

- AG2R LA MONDIALE (ALM – FRA)

- ASTANA PRO TEAM (AST – KAZ)

- BMC RACING TEAM (BMC – USA)

- BORA – HANSGROHE (BOH – GER)

- TEAM DIMENSION DATA (DDD – RSA)

- FDJ (FDJ – FRA)

- MOVISTAR TEAM (MOV – ESP)

- ORICA – SCOTT (ORS – AUS)

- BAHRAIN – MERIDA (TBM – BRN)

- TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (TKA – SUI)

- TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO (TLJ – NED)

- TEAM SKY (SKY – GBR)

- TEAM SUNWEB (SUN – GER)

- TREK – SEGAFREDO (TFS – USA) Following decisions of the Licence Commission (art. 2.15.071):

- TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE (EFD – USA)

- LOTTO SOUDAL (LTS – BEL)

- QUICK – STEP FLOORS (QST – BEL)

- UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAD – UAE)



In accordance with the UCI Regulations and following a full review of all criteria for attribution (ethical, financial and administrative), the following UCI Professional Continental teams have been registered for the 2018 season (team/UCI code/nationality): Following decisions of the UCI (art. 2.16.016):

- ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI – SIDERMEC (ANS – ITA)

- BARDIANI CSF (BRD – ITA)

- CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA (CJR – ESP)

- COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (COF – FRA)

- DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM (DMP – FRA)

- PRO CYCLING BREIZH (FORTUNEO – OSCARO) (FST – FRA)

- GAZPROM – RUSVELO (GAZ – RUS)

- MANZANA POSTOBON TEAM (MZN – COL)

- NIPPO – VINI FANTINI – EUROPA OVINI (NIP – ITA)

- SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE (SVB – BEL)

- TEAM NOVO NORDISK (TNN – USA)

- UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (UHC – USA)

- VERANDA'S WILLEMS CRELAN (VWC – BEL)

- WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT (WGG – BEL)

- WB AQUA PROTECT VERANCLASSIC (WVA – BEL) New teams: - BURGOS BH (BBH – ESP)

- EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS (EUS – ESP)

- HAGENS BERMAN AXEON (HBA – USA)

- HOLOWESKO | CITADEL P/B ARAPAHOE RESOURCES (HCA – USA)

- RALLY CYCLING (RLY – USA)

- VITAL CONCEPT CLUB (VCC – FRA) Following decisions of the Licence Commission (art. 2.16.017): - CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE (CCC – POL)

- DIRECT ENERGIE (TDE – FRA)

- ISRAEL – CYCLING ACADEMY (ICA – ISR)

- ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ (RNL – NED)

- WILIER TRIESTINA – SELLE ITALIA (WIL – ITA) Team AQUA BLUE SPORT (ABS – IRL) is still under review by the Licence Commission. The UCI will make an announcement in due course. There are 18 UCI WorldTeams registered and, to date, 26 UCI Professional Continental teams.







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

