 

Tyler Farrar Announces Retirement

12 September 2017 12:12
American Tyler Farrar has announced his retirement from cycling.

The 33-year-old has ridden  with Jelly Belly, Health Net–Maxxis, Cofidis, Garmin and then MTN Qhubeka whom he joined for the 2015 season.

Farrar has won twenty nine races and rode fifteen Grand Tours, winning two stages of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, one stage of the Tour de France as well as the Scheldeprijs and Vattenfall Cyclassics one day races.

Farrar has another year left on his Dimension Data contract but announced that he will be retiring at the Canadian GP Montreal and Quebec races, saying to The Peloton Brief:  "I think it's all been amazing, it's been a great adventure but sometimes it's time to start a new chapter.






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



 

Source: DSG

