Two More For Beat Cycling Road Team

Upcoming talents Danny Maas (NED) and Alex Mengoulas (NED) have joined the BEAT Cycling Club road team for the 2018 season. Their addition expands the new UCI Continental road team – which is part of the club structure of BEAT Cycling Club – to five riders, after Piotr Havik, Arjen Livyns and Bas Tietema were already confirmed for the team last week.



Coach Egon van Kessel explained why these riders have been added to the team: “With Piotr Havik, Arjen Livyns and Bas Tietema, we signed riders with experience. With Danny Maas and Alex Mengoulas, we are bringing two young riders on board who were active for their clubs last season. Danny and Alex are up-and-coming youngsters. In addition to attracting established talent, we also aim to invest in emerging talent and to tell these talent development stories in the coming season.



“Danny is a young man with sprinting skills, and Alex has proven on various occasions that he is able to ride a strong time trial. We want to give them the chance to develop in the shadow of the other riders in the coming years by giving them the proper guidance. For both riders, this will be a year in which they can learn a lot from their teammates and may be able to make significant progress.”



Danny Maas

Danny Maas, 18, was very successful in U18 events, where he was often the fastest in the final sprint. In the past season, he has had difficulty proving himself, due to crashes and injuries. Maas, however, is motivated to turn the page and sees in the BEAT Cycling Club road team a unique opportunity to develop further as a rider and prove his talent.



Maas said: “For me, 2017 was a bad season because I had a lot of injuries. I’m happy to be able to work with BEAT Cycling Club. This will be my first year at this level, and I’m sure I have a lot to learn from the staff and other riders in the team, which is why I am also very motivated for 2018. I hope I will be able to achieve many beautiful things together with BEAT in the future.”



Alex Mengoulas

Alex Mengoulas, 20, raced for Monkey Town Cycling Team and Wilton/UWTC De Volharding in recent years. In 2013 he was Dutch time trial champion in the U18 class. By developing further as a member of the BEAT Cycling Club road team, Mengoulas hopes to be able to take the next steps in his career.



“I have learned a lot in the past two years and made great progress as a club rider,” said Mengoulas. “For this reason, I was looking to move up. BEAT really appealed to me because of the new club structure they have created. I am very happy that BEAT Cycling Club is giving me the opportunity to develop as a professional rider on a higher level. I am very much looking forward to being part of this new team, and I hope we will take great steps forward this season with the entire BEAT Cycling Club!”



In the next few weeks, additional members of the road team will be announced.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

