Two Leave Aqua Blue Sport

Lars Petter Nordhaug and Leigh Howard will not be among the Aqua Blue Sport rider lineup for the 2018 season. Nordhaug (33) has made the decision to retire from professional road racing, while 28-year-old Howard will shift his focus to track cycling.
Speaking of his decision, Nordhaug said:“2017 was a difficult year for me with the recurrence of a CMV virus which impacted my performance during the season. At 33 years of age I am proud to be able to look back on a long career as a professional cyclist, and to have played some small part in the success of Aqua Blue Sport in its first year. After some reflection I have decided that the best course of action for me and for Aqua Blue Sport is to depart the team.
“I firmly believe in this project and am not willing to risk the consequences of not being able to perform to my best in 2018. I would like to sincerely thank team owner Rick Delaney and all the Aqua Blue Sport backroom team for their support and understanding, and wish my teammates the best for the future.
“I look forward to exploring a number of exciting opportunities for the future, and to cheering on Aqua Blue Sport from afar.”