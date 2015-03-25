Twitter Users To Vote In TDF Most Agressive Rider Competition

Twitter users will be able to have their say on who has been the most aggressive rider in this year's Tour De France.





Changes to the rules mean that the Prix de la combativité which has been sponsored by Brandt in the past will continue to vote for by a panel of French journalists and Thierry Gouvenou the race's technical director for every stage.





Those who use Twitter will be able to vote for the super-combatif prize, won last year by Peter Sagan, which will take place during the first and second rest days. The rider who receives the most tweets will be the winner and will go into the final vote of the race's most aggressive rider that will be taking place during the final stage in Paris.

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

