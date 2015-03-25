 

Twitter Users To Vote In TDF Most Agressive Rider Competition

20 June 2017 10:38
Twitter users will be able to have their say on who has been the most aggressive rider in this year's Tour De France.

Changes to the rules mean that the Prix de la combativité which has been sponsored by Brandt in the past will continue to vote for by a panel of French journalists and Thierry Gouvenou the race's technical director for every stage.

Those who use Twitter will be able to vote for the super-combatif prize, won last year by Peter Sagan, which will take place during the first and second rest days.  The rider who receives the most tweets will be the winner and will go into the final vote of the race's most aggressive rider that will be taking place during the final stage in Paris.






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.