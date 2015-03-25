 

Twelve National Champions At This Year's TDF

29 June 2017 08:57
Twelve national champions are expected to start the Tour De France in Düsseldorf:

Those riders are: 

Sergio Henao (Col/Sky), 
Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R-La Mondiale), 
Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar), 
Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana), 
Arnaud Démare (Fra, FDJ), 
Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit/FDJ), 
Marcus Burghardt (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe), 
Stephen Cummings (Gbr/Dimension Data),
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Rsa/Dimension Data), 
Zdenek Stybar (Cze/Quick-Step Floors), 
Juraj Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe), 
RamonSinkeldam (Ned/Sunweb). 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

