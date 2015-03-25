Twelve Aqua Blue Riders In National Championships

Twelve Aqua Blue Sport riders will compete for national titles in seven countries as they hunt for the honour of home glory this week.





On a daily basis Aqua Blue Sport race as a trade team – fighting for professional glory. Once a year the racers get to fight for the right to wear their home country’s jersey for the next 12 months. The iconic jerseys stand out as a beacon in the peloton but also define the riders as champions.





The time trial will be held on June 22th and the road race will take place on June 25th.





Aqua Blue Sport will send two riders to the team’s home event in County Wexford, Ireland. Conor Dunne and five-time champ Matt Brammeier will line out against Ireland’s best riders. The challenging course around the “Sunny South East” will decide who gets to wear the shamrock jersey. Unfortunately, Martyn Irvine is still recovering from a fracture and will not compete.





In the United Kingdom, four of our riders will take on the iconic mountainous TT course on the Isle of Man. Local rider Mark Christian knows every bend and rise intimately but this will be a team effort as defending champ Adam Blythe, Andy Fenn and climbing specialist Dan Pearson will ride to retain the road champ’s blue, white and red jersey.





Larry Warbasse is on stunning form following his stage victory at the Tour de Suisse. He will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete for the stars and stripes in the time trial and the Road race.





Former Norwegian champ Lars Petter Nordhaug will travel to Trondheim to take part in the 200 kilometre race with a staggering 3,000 metres of climbing.





Lasse Norman Hansen returns to Denmark after some powerful performances this year including a fifth place in the time trial at the Baloise Belgium Tour. He spent last week fighting to win the mountain classification at the Tour de Suisse. He will compete at the Danish nationals’ time trial and road race in Grindsted.





Tyrol native Stefan Denifl is set to take on the Austrian championships and will fight to take the stunning red and white jersey of national champ. The hilly course will suit the talented climber with 3,000 metres of climbing on a 180 kilometre course.





In the lowlands of the Netherlands Peter Koning and Michel Kreder will travel to the centre of the country to Montferland. They will take on, arguably, one of the most talent stacked events. Koning has proven himself in time trials and will race against the clock and then join Kreder for the road race.





Australians Calvin Watson and Leigh Howard as well as New Zealand’s Aaron Gate will not race as their national championships take place in the Antipodean summer.





Stephen Moore, General Manager of Aqua Blue Sport, believes the national championships is a great opportunity for riders to stand out from the crowd.

He said:





“To be crowned your country’s champion must be one of the greatest honours in world sport. It should be one of the biggest goals of any sports man. The nationals are a fantastic chance for our riders to race at home but also to spend the next 12 months in a unique jersey. We wish all of our riders the best of luck and look forward to the exciting day of racing.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

