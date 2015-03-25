Twaites Makes It Nine Brits At Tour De France





The Yorkshire man is in the Dimension Data team along with fellow Brits Mark Cavendish and Steve Cummings and has said that he is delighted to be taking part in the race which starts with a 14km time trial in Dusseldorf.





Thwaites tweeted: "Really excited to be part of this amazing team for my first @LeTour #teamdidata #BicyclesChangeLives #DoYourPart https://t.co/WslgsJ51xu"













Scott Thwaites is the ninth British Rider at the Tour De France which starts tomorrow.

