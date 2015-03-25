Tsvetkov Takes Colorado Classic Stage Three Win

Jelly Belly's Serge Tsvetkov won the third stage of the Colorado Classic in Denver.





The third stage started and finished in Denver Peak and was over 127.8kms with Travis McCabe taking the early sprint.





On the CO93 road, there was an attack and it allowed Stetina, Clarke, Tsvetkov, Conti and Canola to form a break with Canola taking the first KOM.





Tsvetkov took the second KOM before Senni tried to break away, only to be caught meaning that now a group of eight riders were on the front.





Serge Tsvetkov and Senni dug in and were able to get and stay away in the final kilometres for Tsvetkov taking the win ahead of Senni and McCabe and going into the lead of the race for the final stage as the peloton finished twelve minutes down.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

