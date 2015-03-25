Trenton: I Had To Win

Quick Step's Matteo Trentin said that he had to win after sprinting to take his third victory in this year's Vuelta a Espana.





Trentin said about his win on stage twelve: “To be honest, it wasn't at all a finale to my taste. On paper it looked like it was less hard, especially from 3km to 2km to go. But we decided to go for it, the whole team except of course for (David) De La Cruz. The guys were incredible. Everybody did his job, gave 100% of what he had. I had to win. When the team is like this, you must finish off the work. It's amazing. I came in this race with confidence but I never expect something like this. And La Vuelta isn't finished so as a team we are waiting for more.”





Race leader Chris Froome who finished seventh said: “I was just up there to make sure I wasn't getting any time splits but I was more excited to see where (Gianni) Moscon was in the finish. He did such a great job looking after me in the finale. I just said to him in the last km ‘go go go go go, try to win the stage'. If he wasn't doing so much work for me he would have had even a better chance. I saw how fresh, how strong he looked. I was in a safe position so I didn't need his help anymore. His time will come for sure. I think I've recovered well from my crash. It doesn't have affected me too badly. Sure it's painful but the race goes on. I have the week-end in mind. It was an easier team for the team today, we didn't have to pull.”





Froome's team mate Gianni Moscon who finished second, said: It was pretty hard in the finale. We tried to stay at the front with (Chris) Froome. Then I was in a good position in the last km so why not try? It's a shame to finish 2nd. I improvised. You never know how the race goes. I felt good. We do obviously a lot of work for Froome. We believe in him 100%. Today was a good finale for me. There aren't many opportunities for me. This was really tough with the climb in the final 4km. Now we focus on the mountains.”









Photo credit : Unipublic / Photogomez





STAGE RESULT 1. Matteo Trentin (Quick – Step Floors), 04h25'13'' 2. Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) + 00'00'' 3. Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) +00'00''





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

