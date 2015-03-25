Trentin Wins Primus Classic

Quick Step's Matteo Trentin took the victory in the Classic Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday.





Martijn Budding (Roompot), Tom Devriendt (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie), Guillaume Haag (T.Palm-Pole), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua) and Kenny Molly (Fortuneo-Oscaro) formed the break on this 199.6km race from Brakel to Boortmeerbeek.





They had a lead of four minutes and were joined by thirteen more riders for the final fifty kilometres. That number included British riders Dan McLay who crashed and Mark Cavendish who was dropped by the lead group.





With 6.4kms to go, Matteo Trentin, fresh from his four stage wins in the Vuelta a Espana, slipped clear with only Jean Pierre Drucker of BMC able to follow.

Towards the end, Trentin put some distance in to Drucker and the Quick Step rider took the win in 4.36.03 ahead of Drucker and Andrei Greipel with neither Cavendish or McLay finishing the race.





"It was a really nice race today. Together with Fernando, we asked the guys to make the race hard and they split the field in the final hour of racing. Once the selection was made, we had four riders in the group and that was the perfect situation for us", said Trentin.

"With five kilometres remaining, I wasn't going for an attack, my only intention was to pull hard knowing the chasers were coming back, but after getting a gap together with Drucker, I decided to continue. I was aware he too was fast and after a long race you can never know what will happen, so on that bridge I gave it a try and fortunately I dropped him, soloing to this nice win, which bodes really well for the World Championships."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.