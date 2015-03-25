 

Trentin Takes Vuelta A Burgos Stage Two Victory

02 August 2017 03:49

Quick Step’s Matteo Trentin has won the second stage of the Vuelta A Burgos in Spain.

Stage Two of this four day race was a 153km stage from Oña to Belorado and saw Team Sky’s Mikel Landa in the leader’s red jersey.

King, Más, Pichot, Osorio, D.Diaz, Van Ginneken and Salas got in a break which was quickly 2.40 clear.

Diaz took the first sprint and King the points on the next two climbs as well as the climb on the Poza de la Sal with 79kms gone and the pelotón at 3.15 back.

The break stayed away until there was eight kilometres to go and the attacks came in.

It came down to a sprint and Matteo Trentin took the win in 3.38.56 ahead of British rider Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports.

Mikel Landa keeps his overall lead in the race.  





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

