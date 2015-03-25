 

Trentin Take La Vuelta Stage Four Win

22 August 2017 04:44

Matteo Trentin of Quick Step has won the fourth stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage Four took the riders on a 198.5km stage from Escaldes into Catalonia with a finish at Anella Mediterránea, near Tarragona with Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Diego Rubio and Nicholas Schulz (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana Postobon) were first to break and were joined by Johan Le Bon of FDJ and were allowed to get 3.40 ahead after thirty kilometres of racing.

The gap went out to 5.15 and then to 7.15 on a baking hot day but was soon back down to 5.50.

Rosetto took the points on the single KOM climb which kept Davide Villella of Cannondale Drapac in the leader’s jersey as he and Rubio led with 64.5kms to go.

Rubio took the intermediate sprint ahead of Rosetto with the duo 2.25 ahead.

Wilko Kelderman crashed as the gap dropped to 1.12 with 17kms remaining as did British rider Mark Christian of Aqua Blue Sports.

The break was rounded up but the crashes did not stop with Pozzovivo one who went down outside the three-kilometre to go safety mark.

Quick Step got on the front with 1200m to go, trying to control the movement behind and they got a rider up in Matteo Trentin to take the win in 4.43.57 ahead of Lobato, Van Ashbroeck and Theuns.

The win means that Trentin had now taken a win in all of the Grand Tours.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed