Trentin: Proud Of My Results

Quick Step's Matteo Trentin has said that he is proud of his results after his victory on stage four of La Vuelta this afternoon means a win on all of the three Grand Tours.





Trentin said: “I was really looking for a victory because I'm going strong in this last part of the season. After the crash that took me out of the Tour de France, I was just thinking about coming here and winning a stage at La Vuelta. Two days ago, we did a really smart job to get the victory with Yves Lampaert. Today we decided it was my time. The guys were amazing. We got a bit of help at the beginning but when things went bananas we held it together with everyone pulling. I'm really part to do this (being part of the 100 riders with stage victories on 3 Grand Tours) with Quick-Step. Next year I'm going to change team but I've won at the Giro, the Tour and now La Vuelta with them so I'm really proud with all these results."





Chris Froome, who keeps his leader's red jersey, said: “I was definitely afraid of some time splits, especially with a very tricky final like today. It was worth staying up there and spend a bit of energy. Obviously my teammates did a massive job to keep me up there. I had a good day. It was a great feeling to be back in red after six years. It's a huge huge privilege to be in this position. We'll got to tomorrow tomorrow. I'm just enjoying to be in the red jersey today.”





BMC's Nicholas Roche who is two seconds down on Froome and third on GC said: “Today was all about going through the day. After the first few days, I know it sounds strange, but I was good to try and recover as much as we can. The team did a great job to protect Tejay (Van Garderen) and myself through the whole stage and make sure we stay out of trouble as it was a very technical finish. Tomorrow's gonna be another very demanding stage. It's gonna be another GC day for Tejay and myself to hang on as much as we can.”





Adam Yates, the best young rider said: “It feels good to be in this position. It's still early in the race but so far I'm feeling good. I lost a little bit of time yesterday. But for the team it's good to have Esteban (Chaves) up there. He's only 10 seconds down on GC. As long as one of us finishes on the podium or as close to the podium as possible, I think we can call La Vuelta a success. It's a long way to go and we'll see what happens. We have more cards than anyone else and we can use that to our advantage. I hope we can get a nice result from that.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), 4h43’57’’ 2. Juan José Lobato, (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) s.t 3. Tom Van Asbroeck (Cannondale Drapac) s.t





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

