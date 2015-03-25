Trentin: I Wanted That Victory

Matteo Trentin said that he want the victory as he took the win on stage ten of the Vuelta a Espana.





The Quick Step rider, who picked up his second stage win in this race said: “I really wanted that victory. I had been thinking about this stage for a while. The climb was hard but it was even so I know that's something I can handle really well. I knew the downhill was super technical. It was good for me having (Jose Joaquin) Rojas with me because he was really good in the downhill. I just followed him and to be honest, when he was really pushing, I was a bit in trouble to follow him even though I'm good descender. We could distance all the other riders and then I dominated the sprint. I knew he was from around. When he passed me in the climb, I knew he wanted to go fulls gas in the downhill. Now we need a fifth stage win at La Vuelta (after winning 5 at the Tour and the Giro)!”





Race leader Chris Froome said that he was not prepared to take any risks and said: “(Nibali) did push a little bit on the downhill. That's fine, that was his tactic today: make the pace in the climb and to try and make the race on the descent. For me, I wasn't willing to take any risks. I am in a good position in the GC and there was a lot of roads from the bottom of the climb to the finish. We took it easy with my teammates and kept everything together. Nico (Roche) wasn't a big worry for me. As I said, I was happy to stay safe, but he obviously did a great ride. He's in fantastic shape in La Vuelta, so congratulations to him”





BMC's Nicholas Roche, who pulled back nearly thirty seconds on Chris Froome said: “That was a good day. It was fully improvised. It wasn't really planned to go on the descent until I saw Vincenzo (Nibali) opening a gap. I tried to get around the other GC riders and came back to Vincenzo. It took me some kilometres to come back to him. Then I opened up a little bit of a gap and said: ‘let's go and see what happens'. I wanted to go as fast as possible. I saw there were a few gaps so I thought I'd just give it everything to try and take advantage. On the climb, the pace was quite high. I think there are about 10 riders who are at a very similar level. Now let's recover for tomorrow. It's gonna be a big test, very different than today's finish. But I know the shape is there.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Matteo Trentin (Quick - Step Floors), 03h34'56'' 2. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team) + 00'01'' 3. Jaime Roson Garcia (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) +00'19''



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.