Tratnik Wins Volta Limburg Classic

Jan Tratnik of CCC Sprandl Polkowice has won the Volta Limburg Classic.





This 197.5km 1.1 race which started and finished in Eijsden saw Yoann Bagot (Vital Concept) and Nahom Desale (Beat Cycling Club) get away and lead before Aqua Blue Sport's Eddy Dunbar, Perry, Degand, Van den Dool, Tizza and Riisebeek took over.





This break had a lead of 2.30 which was whittled down to thirty seconds allowing Jan Tratnik and Jimmy Janssens to join them with 47 kilometres to go





Ten kilometres later, Tratnik attacked on the Varnstraat but was caught by Janssens, Riesebeek, Degand, Tizza and Dunbar as their lead went out to 1.53.





With fifteen kilometres to go, the lead was still at 1.12 before Tratnik missed a corner on the bottom of the Mescherberg climb and had to battle to get back into the leading group.





Jan Tratnik seized his chance in the closing stages and took the win in a time of 4.42.34, one season ahead of Marco Tizza of Nippo Vini Fantini, Janssens, Dugand and Dunbar.









