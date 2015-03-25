Tour Of Poland Stage Win For Jack Haig

Jack Haig of Orica Scott has won the sixth stage of the 74th Tour Of Poland.





Peter Sagan again was in the race lead for this

199km sixth stage from Wieliczka to Zakopane which had a Lotto Sprint Prime and 5 Tauron Mountain Primes.





Tolhoek, Moser & Stachowiak got away and took a two minute lead.





Tolhoek broke clear with 38kms to go as his colleagues in the break were caught.





Robert Power got up to Tolhoek but the pair were caught on the steepness of the hills.





Jack Haig then went on the attack and was forty seconds ahead of a group of twelve riders as he took the points on the climb.





Jack Haig pressed on towards the centre of Zakopane and took the win in 4.58.55 with Wout Poems second 51 seconds down.





With Peter Sagan deciding enough was enough, Dylan Teuns leads the race by six seconds from Rafal Majka.













