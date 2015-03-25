 

Tour Of Poland Stage Win For Jack Haig

03 August 2017 06:34
Jack Haig of Orica Scott has won the sixth stage of the 74th Tour Of Poland.

Peter Sagan again was in the race lead for this
199km sixth stage from Wieliczka to Zakopane which had a Lotto Sprint Prime and 5 Tauron Mountain Primes.

Tolhoek, Moser & Stachowiak got away and took a two minute lead.

Tolhoek broke clear with 38kms to go as his colleagues in the break were caught.

Robert Power got up to Tolhoek but the pair were caught on the steepness of the hills.

Jack Haig then went on the attack and was forty seconds ahead of a group of twelve riders as he took the points on the climb.

Jack Haig pressed on towards the centre of Zakopane and took the win in 4.58.55 with Wout Poems second 51 seconds down.

With Peter Sagan deciding enough was enough, Dylan Teuns leads the race by six seconds from Rafal Majka.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's