Tour Of Germany Route Revealed

Ten years after the last edition of the Tour of Germany, the pack will again come together on the most photographed site in Koblenz, the “German Corner”, at the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers. Emperor William I overlooks the site, in the form of a statue of the monarch on horseback, reinforcing the venue’s sense of majesty. However, the riders will soon forget about the tourist attractions on the route, because they will have to focus on preparing for a probable sprint finish in the historic heart of Bonn. It should give rise to a solid show of force, but the leader who will be present at the start the following day will not be likely to keep his jersey on the way to Trier, which the pack will reach after having tackled 3 000 metres of positive gradient, including, on the final circuit, a double climb of the Petrisberg hill (2 km, with some sections of the slope at a 10% gradient). A puncher is almost certain to take control of the race here and will have to battle to maintain his position between Trier and Merzig, where another hill will be climbed twice, offering opportunities of revenge to those who did not taste victory the previous day. The riders will have to keep a cool head until the finish in Stuttgart: the last difficulty, 6.4 km from the finish, will again sort out who are the toughest and most agile sprinters before an ultimate high-speed battle on Theodor-Heuss Strasse.